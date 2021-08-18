Ashraf Ghani Says 'In Talks To Return' To Afghanistan After Fleeing

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has been given shelter in the UAE

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday he supports talks between the Taliban and top former government officials, and that he was "in talks to return" home after seeking refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

"I support the government initiative of ongoing negotiations with Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai. I want the success of this process," he said in a video message - his first appearance since fleeing the country for the UAE on Sunday.

Ghani flew out as the terrorists closed in on the capital Kabul, sealing the Taliban's rapid victory and a return to rule two decades after they were ousted by a US-led invasion. On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates said it was hosting Ghani and his family "on humanitarian grounds", in the first confirmation of his whereabouts.

The Taliban have offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women's rights -- but there are huge concerns globally about the Taliban's brutal human rights record and tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee.

"All those in the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told foreign and local reporters, in the movement's first press conference. "We will not seek revenge."

While the leadership tried to project a new image, video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city who were carrying the Afghan flag fleeing with the sound of gunshots in the background.