Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Reiterates Ashraf Ghani 'No Longer A Figure In Afghanistan'

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis News Updates: Ashraf Ghani has been given shelter in the UAE

The United States reiterated Wednesday that it did not see Ashraf Ghani as a player in Afghanistan, after the ousted president vowed to return.

"He is no longer a figure in Afghanistan," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters as she declined to comment on the United Arab Emirates' decision to grant him asylum.

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday he supports talks between the Taliban and top former officials, and denied allegations that he transferred large sums of money out of the country before fleeing to the United Arab Emirates.

Ghani -- making his first appearance since leaving Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban encircled the capital, a departure that ultimately resulted in their full takeover -- reiterated that he had left in order to spare the country more bloodshed.

He said in the recorded video message, broadcast on his Facebook page, that he had no intention of remaining in exile in the Gulf nation and was "in talks" to return home.

He also said he was making efforts to "safeguard the rule of Afghans over our country", without offering details.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:

Aug 19, 2021 06:00 (IST) Biden Says US Troops Could Stay Longer In Kabul To Rescue "All Americans"

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that US troops won't leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan, even if it means staying in Taliban-controlled Kabul for longer than agreed.

In his first interview since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked exodus by foreigners and Afghan allies, Biden told ABC News that "chaos" had been unavoidable.

US leaders have said they are sticking to an August 31 deadline for removing the last troops and handing over the country to the victorious Taliban.

However, Biden said for the first time that US soldiers could stay longer if any Americans were still trying to flee. "If there are American citizens left, we're going to stay to get them all out," Biden said.