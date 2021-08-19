'Assured Of Safety': Sikhs In Kabul Gurudwara In Video Shared By Taliban

Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan have been assured of their safety and "do not feel fear or anxiety", according to a video statement by the head of a Kabul gurudwara that was shared late Wednesday night by a Taliban spokesperson.

The video - which appears to be part of a news report by Al Jazeera - was tweeted by Dr M Naeem, a spokesperson for the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

It was also tweeted by the Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, who said he was in "constant touch" with the Kabul gurudwara and that Taliban leaders "met Hindus and Sikhs... assured them of their safety".

The 76-second video shows several men - some of whom are believed to be Taliban members - visiting a gurudwara and speaking to Sikhs who have taken refuge inside. The video also contains a statement (in Pashto) from a man believed to be the President of the Gurudwara Committee.

"I am in constant touch with the President (of the) Gurdwara Committee (in) Kabul... Gurnam Singh and Sangat... taking refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib... Even today, Taliban leaders came... met Hindus and Sikhs, and assured them of their safety," Mr Sirsa tweeted.

I am in constant touch with the President Gurdwara Committee, Kabul S. Gurnam Singh & Sangat taking refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul. Even today, Taliban leaders came to Gurdwara Sahib and met the Hindus and Sikhs and assured them of their safety @thetribunechdpic.twitter.com/glyCgZBwVI — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 18, 2021

Dr M Naeem shared the same video and tweeted in Arabic.

A rough translation of that tweet reads: "The life of Sikhs and Indians in Kabul: The head of their temples (says) We are safe and secure... do not feel any fear or anxiety. Before that, people were afraid and worried about their lives and money, and now there are no problems. We are assured."

حیاة السیخ والهنود في کابول: رئیس معابدهم في کابول: نحن في أمن و أمان لا نشعر بأي خوف أو قلق. قبل ذلک کان خوف و قلق عند الناس علی أرواحهم وأموالهم والآن لیست هناک مشاکل. نحن مطمئنون. pic.twitter.com/NXrtRuTRod — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) August 18, 2021

The Taliban's return to power to Afghanistan after 20 years has triggered and escalated a humanitarian crisis that started when the United States pulled out its troops in May.

As scenes of turmoil made headlines worldwide, the fate of around 200 Sikhs in a Kabul gurudwara has led to appeals from several quarters, including one by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday. It is unclear if the Sikhs in the video are from that gurudwara.

Amarinder Singh had called for the "immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a gurudwara in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover".

"My government is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation," he said.

On Tuesday Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also referred to a group of Sikhs who have taken refuge inside a gurudwara, and said they would be brought home as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said the government is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, and is in touch with Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul.

Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

"Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge... We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he said.

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder@HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

Earlier this week the government said Sikhs and Hindus in the war-torn country would be given priority as it looks to "facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan".

The Taliban took effective control of Afghanistan Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled and the terror group walked into Kabul with no opposition.

It capped a staggeringly fast rout of Afghanistan's major cities in just 10 days, achieved with relatively little bloodshed, following two decades of war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.