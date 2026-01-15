As Tensions With Iran Escalate, How US Bases In Middle East Are Positioned

US President Donald Trump has warned of potential military action against Iran, which is witnessing nationwide protests over soaring inflation and a never-ending economic crisis.

Trump has threatened to hit Iran's regime “very hard where it hurts” if officials execute demonstrators, reiterating prior warnings of a military response, reported Newsweek.

Amid these developments, the US also advised some personnel to leave Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Reuters reported. A senior Iranian official told the publication that Tehran warned neighbouring countries it would target US military bases in retaliation, should Washington strike first.

The US maintains a substantial military footprint in the Middle East, combining permanent bases, outposts and access to rotational facilities, often shared with host nations.

According to The Jerusalem Post, some of the most significant US military installations around Iran include:

Iraq: US troops are stationed across Iraq, with around 2,500 personnel divided between Al Asad Air Base in Anbar province and Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan. Al Asad Air Base supports Iraqi security forces and NATO operations.

Erbil Air Base, in northern Iraq's Kurdistan Region, facilitates training, intelligence sharing, and logistics for US and coalition forces, according to the Library of Congress, 2024, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Kuwait: Includes Camp Arifja, forward HQ of US Army Central, and Ali Al Salem Air Base, around 40 km from Iraq, nicknamed “The Rock” for its rugged isolation. Camp Buehring, established during the 2003 Iraq War, serves as a staging post for operations in Iraq and Syria, according to the US Army website.

Qatar: US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for operations across the Middle East, Egypt and parts of Asia, has established a new coordination cell at Al Udeid, around 48 km from Doha, Qatar, accommodating around 10,000 personnel, reported Newsweek.

Bahrain: Headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, covering the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

United Arab Emirates: In the UAE, Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi hosts the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, a key hub for operations in the region.

The air base is vital for missions against the Islamic State and regional reconnaissance, according to US Air Force Central Command, reported The Jerusalem Post. Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, though not a formal base, is the US Navy's largest Middle Eastern port of call.

Saudi Arabia: Prince Sultan Air Base, about 60 km south of Riyadh, hosts US personnel supporting air and missile defence and aircraft operations in coordination with the Saudi government.

Jordan: Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base near Azraq hosts the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, supporting missions across the Levant (Library of Congress).

Turkey: Incirlik Air Base, jointly operated by the US and Turkey, houses US nuclear warheads and supports coalition operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.