As Polar Night Begins, This City Won't See Sun For Next 64 Days

An American city is about to plunge into darkness for months. The residents of Utqiagvik, Alaska, are bidding farewell to the sun for the next 64 days, marking the beginning of its annual Polar Night.

The Polar Night phenomenon, caused by the tilt of the Earth's axis, will leave the town without direct sunlight until January 22, 2026.

Located about 500 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Utqiagvik is home to approximately 4,400 people who are no strangers to extreme weather conditions.

Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow, is the country's northernmost settlement, located on Alaska's North Slope near the Arctic Ocean. While the town will experience a prolonged period of darkness, it won't be in complete blackout.

The residents will witness a few hours of civil twilight, a pale blue light that typically precedes dawn. This phenomenon will have a significant impact on the town's temperature, which will plummet due to the lack of sunlight and daytime heating.

The polar night phenomenon plays a crucial role in the formation of the polar vortex, a whirlpool of cold, sinking air over the North Pole that influences the Northern Hemisphere's weather. This cold air can occasionally seep below the stratosphere and move south over the Lower 48.

Despite the harsh conditions, Utqiagvik has a rich cultural heritage, with archaeological sites dating back to 500 CE, the New York Post reported, citing the city's website.

This phenomenon occurs when the sun stays below the horizon for about two months every year due to the Earth's tilt of 23.5 degrees on its axis. As a result, areas within 23.5 degrees of the North Pole are blocked from receiving sunlight by the Earth itself close to the winter solstice, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Utqiagvik, located at 71.17 degrees north latitude, is well within the Arctic Circle and experiences this extreme phenomenon. When the sun sets, it won't rise again for months, contributing to this climate. In fact, a quarter of all days in the town do not see temperatures over zero degrees, while sea levels only rise above freezing 37 percent of the time.

While winters in Utqiagvik are characterised by over 60 days of darkness, the town enjoys nearly three months of continuous sunlight during the summer.

The town's residents have adapted to the extreme weather conditions, and life goes on despite the lack of sunlight. In fact, Utqiagvik is home to America's northernmost football team, which plays during the football season at Barrow High School.

The city's next sunrise will be approximately 1:23 p.m. local time on January 26, 2026, marking the end of the Polar Night.