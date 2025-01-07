Who Will Replace Justin Trudeau As Liberal Party Leader: Here Are The Contenders

After nine years at the helm, Justin Trudeau has stepped down as Canada's prime minister and the leader of the governing Liberal Party. The Liberals have to elect a new leader ahead of the October 2025 general elections, where surveys don't paint an encouraging picture for the party. Several candidates are expected to enter the leadership race.

Here are the most prominent ones:



Chrystia Freeland



Chrystia Freeland, Canada's former deputy prime minister, is among the prominent names expected to join the Liberal leadership race. Freeland resigned unexpectedly in December, citing disagreements with Justin Trudeau over "the best path forward for Canada." A high-profile member of Trudeau's team, Freeland has previously served as Canada's minister of foreign affairs and minister of finance.



Last year, Freeland was asked why Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was previously on Canada's no-fly list and had his bank accounts frozen, is being honoured posthumously in Parliament. She responded by acknowledging the solemn anniversary of Nijjar's death and reaffirming Trudeau's strong stance against threats to Canadians. She, however, avoided explaining the government's previous actions against Nijjar or the reasons behind honouring him after his death.



Mark Carney



Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada, is widely seen as a top candidate for the Liberal Party leadership. Trudeau admitted he had long tried to bring Carney into his team, most recently offering him the role of finance minister after Chrystia Freeland's exit. Carney declined.



He has recently been reaching out to Liberal MPs, gauging support for a potential leadership bid, according to the Toronto Star.



Mark Carney, Chair of Brookfield Asset Management, said in 2023 that he sees India as a major opportunity for investment due to its strong domestic demand and global supply chain shifts.



Anita Anand



Anita Anand, Canada's Transport Minister, is considered one of the more ambitious members of the Liberal caucus. With a background in financial market regulation and corporate governance, the Indian-origin leader has held several key positions, including overseeing public services and procurement, defence, and the Treasury Board, in the federal government.



Last year, Anita Anand announced stronger security measures for air passengers travelling to India. This came after tensions between Canada and India increased when Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. She said the security measures were for safety and included more checks for passengers flying from Canada to India.



Dominic LeBlanc



Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's finance minister, stepped into the role immediately after Chrystia Freeland's resignation and is one of Trudeau's closest allies.



LeBlanc is a trusted ally of Trudeau. Their long-standing friendship includes LeBlanc babysitting Trudeau and his siblings in their youth. LeBlanc comes from a political family, with his father serving in the cabinet of Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau. A former lawyer, he once ran for party leadership in 2008 but lost.



Last year, LeBlanc addressed serious allegations involving India's foreign interference in Canada. He confirmed that the ongoing inquiry into foreign interference would also look into new claims of criminal activities, such as murder, coercion, and extortion, allegedly linked to Indian government agents. LeBlanc said that the inquiry's current mandate already covers India's involvement, and he was confident that the final report would include these new allegations.



Melanie Joly



Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, has navigated diplomatic tensions, including a rift with China and accusations involving the Indian government. She is known for her “pragmatic diplomacy”, which involves engaging with countries that Canada has disagreements with.



Last October, Joly expelled six Indian diplomats linked to alleged criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens. The move followed an RCMP investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.