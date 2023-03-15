As Cherry Blossoms Begin Blooming In Tokyo, Twitter Users Share Beautiful Pics And Videos

Experts say the early blooming of Cherry Blossoms is the result of unusually warm weather, which is being fuelled by climate change.

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Japan's Tokyo to witness cherry blossoms in all of their glory. Typically, cherry blossoms in Japan reach their peak season between the end of March and the beginning of April. However, this year, the iconic blossoms appeared ten days earlier than usual. 

On Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced that cherry blossoms in Tokyo have begun blooming, Japan Times reported.  According to the weather agency, more than five blossoms were seen from Somei-Yoshino cherry blossom trees at Yasukuni Shrine in the capital. The blossoms are expected to be in full bloom within the next week, the weather agency said.

Experts say the early start is the result of unusually warm weather, which is being fuelled by climate change.   

''Today, on March 14, we hereby declare the sakura blossoming in Tokyo. We've seen many warm days in March, climate change may also have played a part,'' an official from the Japan Meteorological Agency said, in an announcement.

Meanwhile, social media users shared beautiful pictures and videos of the cherry blossom season.

The blooms are traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, with picnics organised beneath the trees. However, the public and visitors were asked to refrain from having park hanami parties in the springs of 2020, 2021, and 2022. This year, though, the Tokyo government has allowed the return of cherry blossom parties to some of the city's most popular sakura spots.

While the sakura season is underway in Tokyo, Kyoto's and Osaka's blossoms are predicted to begin flowering on March 22 and 23, respectively. 

