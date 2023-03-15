As Cherry Blossoms Begin Blooming In Tokyo, Twitter Users Share Beautiful Pics And Videos

This year, the iconic blossoms appeared ten days earlier than usual.

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Japan's Tokyo to witness cherry blossoms in all of their glory. Typically, cherry blossoms in Japan reach their peak season between the end of March and the beginning of April. However, this year, the iconic blossoms appeared ten days earlier than usual.

On Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced that cherry blossoms in Tokyo have begun blooming, Japan Times reported. According to the weather agency, more than five blossoms were seen from Somei-Yoshino cherry blossom trees at Yasukuni Shrine in the capital. The blossoms are expected to be in full bloom within the next week, the weather agency said.

Experts say the early start is the result of unusually warm weather, which is being fuelled by climate change.

''Today, on March 14, we hereby declare the sakura blossoming in Tokyo. We've seen many warm days in March, climate change may also have played a part,'' an official from the Japan Meteorological Agency said, in an announcement.

Meanwhile, social media users shared beautiful pictures and videos of the cherry blossom season.

See some pictures and videos here:

Cherry blossom season is almost here! One of the most iconic spots to admire the stunning sakura is the Kintaikyo Bridge in Yamaguchi Prefecture #Japan#travel



📌 Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture

📸 Photo by Visit Japan International pic.twitter.com/vGsGqUB0HB — Japan Australia (@Japan_Australia) March 14, 2023

Got incredibly lucky & our first full day in Japan we were able to wander around a not so crowded park with cherry blossoms that bloomed early 🌸



Just an absolutely beautiful experience pic.twitter.com/TpmnyrTP5s — Kayla Glover (@_KaylaGlover) March 14, 2023

桜の開花宣言が響き渡った、2023年の東京

Cherry Blossom Blossom Declaration in Tokyo today! pic.twitter.com/6H76DRl1N2 — Takuya (@TakuyaAkahoshi) March 14, 2023

Last day in japan and i finally found an early blooming cherry blossom tree!! 🥹🌸 pic.twitter.com/KjjFuLFx2u — kelly sees taylor glendale 3/17, 3/18!! (@xmastreefarm13) March 14, 2023

cherry blossom season has begun in japan 🥰 pic.twitter.com/eiioviLhCD — Laura (@lauraporat) March 14, 2023

Cherry blossoms, sunny days, and a picnic mat. Hanami (花見) season has arrived in Japan! 🏯



A tradition dating back to the Nara period (710~794)



A time for people to sit back, relax, and enjoy some pink petals with your favorite drink🌸🌞🍹 #Hanami#CherryBlossoms#Sakurapic.twitter.com/go0I1WH8aF — ANGO (@Angojp) March 14, 2023

Night Cherry Blossom at Shinsho Temple, Hachioji, Tokyo Japan 🇯🇵 Early Spring. pic.twitter.com/cRNL84oJBP — Jim ☺️🇮🇳 (@jishnu0605) March 10, 2023

👣🌸THE SAKURA COMETH🌸🤳



And we have lift off🚀

Tōkyō has officially entered cherry blossom season, with the flowering of the benchmark tree in the grounds of Yasukuni-jinja.



Tied with 2020 & 2021, it is the earliest start to sakura season on record😓#sakura#cherryblossomspic.twitter.com/5rCn7B2lYo — Camellia Tea Ceremony (@camelliakyoto) March 14, 2023

Early blooming cherry blossom and Tokyo Sky Tree and Full moon pic.twitter.com/eomVT8rBcd — joker1007 (アルフォートおじさん) (@joker1007) March 7, 2023

The blooms are traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, with picnics organised beneath the trees. However, the public and visitors were asked to refrain from having park hanami parties in the springs of 2020, 2021, and 2022. This year, though, the Tokyo government has allowed the return of cherry blossom parties to some of the city's most popular sakura spots.

While the sakura season is underway in Tokyo, Kyoto's and Osaka's blossoms are predicted to begin flowering on March 22 and 23, respectively.