India Steps Up Extradition Bid Of Terrorist Arsh Dalla, Arrested In Canada

India will follow up a November 10 request to Canada to extradite terrorist Arshdeep Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, the de facto chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement on X, the ministry said a court in Canada's Ontario had listed its extradition request for hearing and that it had sent separate requests to verify financial details as provided last year.

The ministry labelled Dalla a "proclaimed offender" named in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts, including terror financing. He was designated a 'terrorist' in January last year and is also an accused in multiple cases filed by the National Investigation Agency.

Delhi also believes Dalla has taken over the reins of the Khalistani terror outfit after Hardeep Nijjar was shot dead. The June 2023 killing of Nijjar - a Canadian citizen - has led to a diplomatic row with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declaring - without proof - that "agents" of India were involved in the murder.

Canada has refused earlier requests by India to hand over Dalla.

Dalla was arrested in Canada's Halton last month after they were injured in an attack by unknown shooters. Dalla was injured and sought treatment at a local hospital that alerted the cops. The police searched their vehicle - a grey Dodge Durango - and found bullet marks on the SUV, and also found two bullet casings on the floor of the passenger's seat, suggesting Dalla and Singh also fired back.

A day later, Dalla's house was searched and a Taurus 9mm handgun, with a loaded magazine, was recovered, as also a rifle, a shotgun, and two high-capacity magazines in a gun safe.

Dalla and the associate, Gurjant Singh, were arrested and await bail hearings.

Dalla is from Moga in Punjab.

A known aide of Nijjar, Dalla is credited with orchestrating multiple targeted killings through a grid of sleeper cell assassins. Among the more high-profile victims of his murderous network was Manohar Lal, a member of the Gurmeet Ram Rahim-led Dera Sacha Sauda in November 2020.

Experts believe Dalla's sleeper cell network spans three continents - Canada and the United States in North America, parts of Europe, and Dubai, the Philippines and Thailand in Asia.

Sources have told NDTV his vast criminal operation may also be supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, as he is known to be involved in smuggling guns across the Pakistan border.

These are smuggled to Punjab via drone drops. There are also unconfirmed reports of terrorist acts in collaboration with another banned terrorist outfit, the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Dalla-Bishnoi Rivalry

Dalla's criminal network is believed to have a long-standing rivalry with that led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who, incredibly, runs his vast syndicate from a jail in Punjab.

The Bishnoi gang shot to focus after the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and made headlines in April this year after a firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Mumbai home.

The gang also assassinated Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique last month, and was named by Canadian authorities in unsubstantiated allegations against India in connection with Nijjar's killing.

