Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Dalla, Aide Of Hardeep Nijjar, Detained In Canada: Source

Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla, aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has been detained in Canada, sources told NDTV today. According to sources, there, however, is no information on whether Arsh Dhalla was released after being detained or he is still in jail. There is no official confirmation about his detention.

All diplomatic channels with Canada are currently closed and no information is being shared between the two countries.

Dalla was detained apparently after a shootout in Canada on 27-28 October, which came out now.



Security agencies received information about the shootout in which Dalla was present

