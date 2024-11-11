Who's Arsh Dalla, Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar's Aide: 5 Points

New Delhi:
Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla has been detained in Canada's Ontario province in connection with a shooting incident. The local police had said it arrested two men, one of who was suspected to be Arsh Dalla.
Here's your 5-point cheatsheet to this big story
Arsh Dalla is linked to the terrorist group Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year.
The Ministry of External Affairs had named Arsh Dalla as among Khalistani terrorists for whom India has made extradition requests to Canada.
Arsh Dalla has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab. He was designated as a terrorist by the government in January last year.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into several cases filed against him.
Arsh Dalla used his sleeper cell network whenever he got a 'hit order' from Nijjar to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. The two were involved in the murder cases of key figures.