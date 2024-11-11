Who's Arsh Dalla, Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar's Aide: 5 Points

Arsh Dalla is linked to the terrorist group Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs had named Arsh Dalla as among Khalistani terrorists for whom India has made extradition requests to Canada.

Arsh Dalla has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab. He was designated as a terrorist by the government in January last year.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into several cases filed against him.