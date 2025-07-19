Punjab Man Fires Gunshots At Birthday Party In Hotel, Case Filed: Cops

A case was filed against a man in Punjab for celebratory firing during a birthday party in Zirakpur, a town in Mohali, after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting police action.

According to the police, the incident occurred during the night of July 16 and 17 at Hotel Picaasio, located on Old Ambala Road in Dhokli, Zirakpur. The birthday celebration, hosted by a man named Shahbaaz, drew a large crowd.

A video from the party shows one of the guests, identified as Vikram, firing multiple rounds into the air while holding two firearms.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspinder Singh said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. “After the video went viral, the hotel was shut down and many people linked to the event are absconding. We are probing the matter,” he said, and added, “We are delving deeper to gather all possible details.”

The police noted that the video was also circulated on social media platforms, which they say could create public fear and is a punishable offence.

A case has been filed at the Zirakpur Police Station under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act (25, 54, 59). Authorities have launched a search to locate the accused, and further details are awaited.

The video from the birthday party also shows a lively celebration with loud music, fireworks and guests singing and dancing. The man whose birthday was being celebrated is seen cutting a cake as others cheered around him.

Celebratory firing, long seen at north Indian weddings and gatherings, was criminalised in 2019 after amendments to the Arms Act. Under the revised law, discharging firearms, even those licensed, at public events, religious places or social functions such as weddings, is punishable with up to two years in prison, a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.