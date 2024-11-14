How Gunfight In Canada Led To Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Dalla's Arrest

Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla, an aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was arrested by cops in Canada after he was injured in a gunfight with unknown shooters last month. He was taken to a hospital with bullet wounds to his right bicep but it led to his arrest when cops searched his car and house and found illegal firearms.

On October 28, Arshdeep Gill and Gurjant Singh were attacked by unknown shooters. Gill was injured and cops arrived at Guelph Hospital and later searched their vehicle and found bullet marks on their Dodge Durango SUV's driver's side and front window. The cops also found two casings on the passenger's seat, suggesting that Gill and Singh also fired back.

A day later, the cops searched their house and found a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine which was inserted into a backpack. They also found a rifle a shotgun and two high-capacity magazines in a gun safe.

One magazine was capable of holding 15 rounds, while the other could hold 35 ammunition in the gun safe.

They were arrested for discharging a "firearm with intent", possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, tampering with the serial number of the guns and possession of ammunition and firearm without a license since the barrel length of the gun was 80 mm.

Sources in Indian security agencies said Dalla, 28, lives in Canada's Surrey with his wife. He is allegedly involved in multiple cases of extortion, murder and other terror-linked activities and has cases registered against him under UAPA. A Lookout Circular has been issued against him by the Punjab Police.

In a Facebook post, Dalla had taken responsibility for the murder of an electrician, Paramjeet Singh, from Punjab's Jagraon.

His associates had shot dead Manohar Lal, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in November 2020.

He was also involved in hatching a conspiracy to kidnap and kill Shakti Singh, another Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

He also uses Facebook for recruiting and instigating young men to participate in his criminal activities.