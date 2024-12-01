Canadian Court Grants Bail To Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Amid India's Push For His Extradition

A Canadian court has granted bail to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, the de facto chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, amid India's push for his extradition. The Khalistani terrorist was granted bail on the condition of furnishing a surety bond of $30,000. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for February 24, 2025.

Dalla was arrested in Canada's Halton in October after he was injured in an attack by unknown shooters. Since then, India has been trying to extradite him from Canada. Sources said that the Khalistni terrorist was granted despite non-cooperation from the Indian authorities.

They said that despite the bail order, India will continue to follow up on the issue with the Canadian authorities.

India's Push For Dalla's Extradition

Last month, the Foreign Ministry said that a court in Canada's Ontario had listed its extradition request for hearing and that it had sent separate requests to verify financial details as provided last year. The ministry labelled Dalla a "proclaimed offender" named in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts, including terror financing. He was designated a 'terrorist' in January last year and is also an accused in multiple cases filed by the National Investigation Agency.

According to sources, the Khalistani terrorist has been in direct contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Delhi also believes that he has taken over the reins of the Khalistani terror outfit after Hardeep Nijjar was shot dead in June 2023.

Arsh Dalla's Arrest

Sources said that Dalla, a native of Punjab's Moga district, was arrested in Canada's Ontario on October 28. According to sources, Arsh Dalla was passing through the Halton area in a car with his partner Gurjant Singh, when there was an accidental fire from the weapon kept in the vehicle.

"The bullet hit Dalla's right hand, and Singh was also injured. They were admitted to the hospital, where authorities alerted police about them. When questioned about injuries, Dalla then told cops a fake story of an attack on him," they said.

During the probe, the Canadian police searched their vehicle - a grey Dodge Durango - and found bullet marks on the SUV, and also found two bullet casings on the floor of the passenger's seat.

A day later, Dalla's house was searched and a Taurus 9mm handgun, with a loaded magazine, was recovered, as well as a rifle, a shotgun, and two high-capacity magazines in a gun safe. Dalla and his associate, Gurjant Singh, were arrested and booked under several serious charges, including illegal possession of weapons and tampering with evidence.

Rise of Arsh Dalla

Dalla, once a local gangster from Dala village of Punjanb's Moga, climbed the list of India's most wanted terrorists after taking over the reins of KTF following Nijjar's assassination last year. He began his criminal career as a local gangster before relocating to Canada in 2020 on a study visa. He returned to Punjab after a dispute with gangster Sukha Lumma. Later, he along with his associates, killed Lumma and fled to Canada again. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Dalla now lives in Surrey, British Columbia, with his family.

As per sources, Dalla recruited young people from Punjab and Haryana via social media to expand his terror network.