Arab Nations Willing To Recognise Israel, Netanyahu Must...: US Congressman Ami Bera

The Arab nations have, for the first time ever, agreed to recognise Israel as a country, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being "frustrating" as he has not accepted a ceasefire deal that would ensure the return of peace in Gaza, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has said.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is standing in the way of the ceasefire deal," Congressman Bera said in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

Speaking about the lengthy process of securing a ceasefire deal, Congressman Bera said, "I am frustrated as well. You need both Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to the table. And I am frustrated with PM Netanyahu. He should accept the ceasefire deal and we should get the hostages released."

He highlighted the fact that Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations are willing to change relations with Israel and recognise it as a country, calling it a "remarkable" development. However, he said that it will all only begin with a ceasefire deal and starting a discussion about the two-state solution. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is the one standing in the way of that," Mr Bera said.

Ami Bera, who is in his sixth consecutive term, is the senior-most and the longest serving Indian-American Congressman in the House of Representatives.

He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Select Committee on Intelligence.

The Congressman also outlined Vice President Kamala Harris' stance on the Gaza crisis and what steps she could take if elected president in the November elections. "Vice President Harris has talked about the tragedy on October 7 but also the tragic loss of civilian lives after October 7. She, along with President Biden, understands the importance of getting a ceasefire and getting the hostages home."

She has iterated the importance of both Jewish people living safely in Israel and Palestinian people living with dignity and peace, Mr Bera said.

The nearly year-long war in Gaza has seen the loss of more than 40,000 lives. Meanwhile, months of negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have failed to stop the conflict between Hamas and Israel.