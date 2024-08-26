Apple To Boost iPhone Production, Focus On Pro And Pro Max Models

The non-Pro variants will see a more modest production increase (Representational)

Apple is gearing up for a substantial increase in iPhone production for the upcoming year, with a particular emphasis on its Pro and Pro Max models.

According to recent reports by GSM Arena, the tech giant plans to manufacture approximately 90.1 million iPhones in 2024, a slight increase from last year's target of 86.2 million units.

This year's production strategy reveals a notable shift in focus towards higher-end models.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to make up a significant portion of this total, with plans to produce 33.2 million units, which represents 37 per cent of the total production mix.

This marks a considerable increase from last year's production of 24.2 million iPhone 15 Pro Max units, according to GSM Arena.

Similarly, the production of iPhone 16 Pro models is set to rise to 26.6 million units, accounting for 30 per cent of the total iPhone 16 production.

This is an increase from the 21.8 million units of the iPhone 15 Pro produced last year.

In contrast, the non-Pro variants will see a more modest production increase.

The standard iPhone 16 will see a rise to 24.5 million units, up from 21.8 million last year, while the iPhone 16 Plus will see a reduction, with only 5.8 million units planned for production.

This represents a decline from the 8.5 million units of the iPhone 15 Plus produced last year, according to GSM Arena.

This shift in production focus towards the Pro and Pro Max models underscores a growing consumer preference for higher-end smartphones, which typically offer higher profit margins for Apple.

As the iPhone 16 series is anticipated to debut on September 10, 2024, these production adjustments highlight Apple's strategic response to evolving market demands and consumer trends.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)