Apple, Google Announce Multi-Year AI Deal For Gemini Models

Tech giants Apple and Google announced Monday a multi-year partnership that will see Apple's next-generation artificial intelligence features, including its Siri chatbot, powered by Google's Gemini technology.

The collaboration marks a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally developed its core technologies in-house.

"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users," the companies said in a joint statement.

