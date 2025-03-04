Another Bruise On Trump's Hand? Pic Sparks Concern Days After Mark On Hand

Days after a large bruise was spotted on the back of US President Donald Trump's hand, a couple of new marks seem to have appeared on his palm. The new marks were spotted on the US leader's hand on Monday afternoon while he was speaking at a White House event about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The marks - two dark red spots on his palm - appeared to look like bruises.

This has sparked speculations on social media about the US President's health.

"Again with the sores in the palm of Trump's right hand. The same one that is always bruised on top. This was taken directly off the TV from his news conference today. He's not healthy. He's declining and he knows it," wrote one user.

Another questioned, "What are these odd marks on Donald Trump's palm/hand?"

One X user said, "I wonder if this mark on Trump's hand gangrene. People with dementia have that problem".

The back of Trump's hand still had a bruise that was seen last week when he met world leaders. However, the White House reportedly clarified, saying that the bruise was due to Trump "shaking hands".

"President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day...President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The US President has had visible bruises on his right hand before, twice last year, reported NBC News. Even then, the Republican leader had clarified that he gets the marks from shaking hands with thousands of people, it said.