Angry Bison Charges At Truck In US Park, Dashcam Captures Close Encounter

A driver had a terrifying encounter with a massive bison on a dark road in Yellowstone National Park when the animal suddenly charged at his vehicle and slammed into it. The driver, who had stopped his truck after spotting the bison standing in the middle of the road, was left jolted by the unexpected impact, reported NYPost.

A video of the incident shows the animal approaching the vehicle before charging at it and disappearing into the darkness.

Kyle Weber was driving his Ford Ranger through the national park at around 2:45 am when the incident took place. His friend, Stephen Borgmier, shared a video of the encounter on Facebook.

Weber, a mechanic, was travelling from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge when he came across the bison near Mud Volcano, a hydrothermal basin in the park, according to Wyoming publication Cowboy State Daily.

Watch Video Here:

Weber said he slammed on the brakes and stopped the truck, then waited for the animal to continue walking. However, the bison appeared unimpressed by the vehicle slowing down. It began moving towards the truck before suddenly charging at it, striking the vehicle and running off into the darkness.

Borgmier highlighted the unpredictable nature of such encounters in his Facebook post, noting that bison effectively own the roads in Yellowstone.

Weber said the impact jolted him and pushed his truck backwards by at least a foot and a half. The collision dented the vehicle's bumper and hood and broke a side marker light.

Despite the damage, Weber plans to repair and upgrade the truck himself. However, he may keep the dented hood as a reminder of the incident, saying that it has a cool story behind it.