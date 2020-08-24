Those Behind Alexei Navalny Poisoning 'Must Be Held Accountable': Angela Merkel

Those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny "must be held accountable", Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday after hospital tests indicated he had been poisoned.

"In view of Mr Navalny's prominent role in the political opposition in Russia, the authorities there are now urgently called upon to investigate this act thoroughly -- and to do so with full transparency," Merkel said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

