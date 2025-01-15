Andrew Tate Faces Legal Action Over Posts About UK Lawmaker

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is facing legal action by UK lawmaker Sorcha Eastwood over insulting social media postings about her, a law firm said on Tuesday.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said they had served papers on lawyers representing Tate and his brother Tristan Tate.

"We act on behalf of Sorcha Eastwood MP. We are instructed to issue legal proceedings against Andrew and Tristan Tate over their continued publication of social media postings on 10 January 2025," a statement said.

Eastwood, who represents the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, said the posts were made on Friday, a day after she told MPs in parliament she was a "survivor of abuse".

"I am a survivor of abuse myself. Northern Ireland is one of the most dangerous places in Europe to be a woman," she said.

The lawmaker was speaking during a debate on violence against women and girls.

She added that during a school visit she was leading to the Northern Ireland Parliament building at Stormont, a member of the public came up and "said they wanted to rape me".

Earlier Tuesday, a Romanian court lifted a house arrest order imposed on Andrew Tate, replacing it with judicial control, his spokesperson said.

The US-born Briton had been under house arrest since late August 2024, after Romanian authorities raided his home over accusations including forming an organised criminal group, trafficking of minors, sexual relations with a minor and money laundering.

