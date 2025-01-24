Analysis: Rethink That Drink

Alcohol is dangerous for health. Beer and wine, with less alcohol content, are equally bad. Even one drink in a day is linked to a wide range of negative health effects, according to federal reports released recently in the US. This is not the first such damning report on the effects of alcohol – yet people continue to drink. The World Health Organisation has repeatedly warned that there's no safe amount of alcohol consumption.

These medical reports were commissioned by the US government ahead of an update to the federal dietary guidelines this year, which could include new recommendations on alcohol consumption. Predictably, the reports were criticised by the US liquor industry.

The findings apply to both men and women and link a daily drink to an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, several cancers and injuries but a lower risk of ischemic stroke.

This is a shocker indeed for drinkers across the world, including India, who quaffed their peg without guilt, claiming it is good for their health.

It has always been argued that humans have been drinking fermented beverages for thousands of years and that it had its merits and demerits. But now, it has turned out to be a myth.

Social Drinking

In India, the medical fraternity has consistently maintained that alcohol consumption can cause irreversible damage, including changes to the DNA. And the changes may persist even when alcohol is no longer consumed, says a study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru.

However, despite the risks associated, alcohol consumption has increased in India over the last three decades. Various studies, including by Lancet, and India's latest National Family Health Survey, have pointed to the fact.

The reach and regularity of alcohol consumption have soared with the rise in disposable income. For jobs, people moved to cities and towns, where they had more liquor products to choose from. A section even saw women drinking as a symbol of female empowerment.

Drinking gained social acceptance. An increasing number of young people, particularly in cities, are meeting in restaurants, clubs, pubs and bars, more so after the pandemic-induced isolation for two years.

Now that even one alcoholic drink in a day is linked to negative health effects, will it have a sobering effect on Indians? It's interesting to note that liquor sales touched a new high during the 2024 Christmas-New Years celebrations.

“Most of the people who consume alcohol know that alcohol is not good for health, still they choose to drink. There is an alarming upsurge of alcohol consumption now, especially among the younger population and women. Serious action needs to be taken to arrest this menace,” says Dr Sajeela Maini, senior consultant psychologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

Alcohol-Free Options

What about non-alcoholic alternatives for those who really want to quit drinking?

“India offers an array of alcohol-free alternatives, such as non-alcoholic beers and zero-proof drinks, these are not entirely ideal,” says Nidhi Nahata, a Bengaluru-based health coach and nutritionist.

Across Europe and in the US, the rules of labelling are different; ‘alcohol-free' means anything under 0.5% ABV (Alcohol by Volume). In India too, non-alcoholic beers (NABs) are available.

“NABs are beverages that mimic traditional beer but typically contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Unlike regular beer, non-alcoholic beer is a lesser evil because of reduced alcohol intake, but it isn't a safe option,” says Dr Maini.

“In fact, NAB has a high sugar content, which can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. NAB also has some traces of alcohol and a lot of preservatives, which is not safe,” she adds.

However, the non-alcoholic beverages market in India largely consists of carbonated soft drinks, fruit-based drinks, dairy-based drinks, and functional beverages.

It is heartening that healthier alternatives such as fruit juices, flavoured waters, herbal teas etc are giving competition to carbonated drinks. The demand for functional beverages, including energy drinks, sports drinks, and plant-based drinks, have also surged due to rising health awareness.

“Fresh fruit-infused sparkling water, herbal mocktails, kombucha or cold-pressed juices not only complement social settings but also nourish the body,” says Ms. Nahata.

“These choices are redefining social norms and making mindful consumption both accessible and enjoyable. Choose what truly uplifts and sustains your health—because you deserve better,” she adds.

Customers also expect non-alcoholic drinks to cost far less than their alcoholic counterparts.

Alcohol has always been a cash cow for states. It was kept out of GST ambit so that states could tax it at will.

Given the health risks associated with alcohol, the government must rethink strategies to tame liquor sales and motivate addicts to cut back and finally quit drinking.