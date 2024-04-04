Amid Tensions Over Aid Worker Deaths, Biden To Speak With Netanyahu Today

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, three days after Israel launched an attack in which seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed, a U.S. official said.

The White House has described Biden as outraged and heartbroken by the attack but the president has made no fundamental change in the United States' steadfast support for Israel in its conflict in Gaza.

