Amid Rising Iran Tensions, US Navy Destroyer Docks At Israeli Port: Report

A US Navy destroyer has docked at the Israeli port of Eilat, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tensions between Washington and Iran escalate.

Ynet said the arrival of the destroyer at the southern port on the Gulf of Aqaba, near Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries.

The US Navy and Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump signalled he was open to talks with Iran, even as Washington dispatched additional military assets to the Middle East.

A US defence official told Reuters the military could not discuss operational details for security reasons, adding that the safety of service members was the top priority.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US military was prepared to carry out whatever course of action the president decides.

Trump has warned Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear programme or face far harsher US action, while Tehran has threatened retaliation against the United States, Israel and their allies.

Trump has also said the US has an "armada" heading towards Iran, though he said he hoped it would not be used.

