American Basketball Coach Commends Harvard Defiance Over Trump

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr rallied to the support of Harvard University on Wednesday, praising the US college's refusal to submit to government oversight demanded by President Donald Trump.

Kerr, who has regularly criticised Trump and campaigned for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris before last year's election, arrived for his post-game news conference following Golden State's victory against Memphis wearing a Harvard t-shirt.

The 59-year-old revealed that he had been sent the shirt by Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker, who Kerr described as a friend.

"It felt like a great day to wear it," Kerr said, applauding Harvard's defiance of the Trump administration edict.

"I believe in academic freedom and I think it's crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach and what to say by our government.

"That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. But it's kind of par for the course right now. So yes, this is me supporting Harvard -- way to go, way to stand up to the bully."

Trump threatened on Tuesday to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status as the feud with the college escalated.

The president had already moved to freeze $2.2 billion of federal funding to Harvard over its refusal to bow to demands which include how the university selects students.

