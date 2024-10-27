How American Airlines Is Tackling 'Gate Lice' At Airports

American Airlines is implementing new technology to address the growing issue of "gate lice," a term for passengers who cut lines in a bid to board their flights early. The initiative is currently being tested at airports in New Mexico, Arizona and Virginia.

Passengers who attempt to board before their assigned group will trigger an error beep, alerting both gate agents and fellow passengers. Those caught cutting the line will be sent back to wait for their proper group.

"We've been pleased with the results of the test so far," an American Airlines spokesperson shared in an email to CNN.

"Gate lice" have long been a concern among flight attendants, who view the premature boarding behaviour as disruptive and inconsiderate.

Rich Henderson, a seasoned flight attendant, advised passengers to remain away from the boarding area until their group is close to being called, as per the Business Insider.

The issue of gate lice has roots in the evolving airline industry, particularly since airlines began imposing checked-bag fees, leading more travellers to carry on their bags to avoid baggage claim delays. This shift has created increased demand for overhead storage space, causing anxiety among passengers eager to board early to secure space for their carry-ons.

With rising tensions in air travel, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has seen a significant increase in unruly passenger incidents this year.

The slang term "gate lice" has gained popularity on social media, and while its origin is unclear, it has sparked discussions across various travel blogs and forums.

A user on X wrote, "While I dislike the "gate lice" label, airlines are very clear about the boarding process (assigning numbers to boarding passes & colour-coded boarding lanes). If a traveller has a "4" on his boarding pass & enters the "1" lane when boarding group 1 is announced, when he scans his boarding pass, is identified as boarding in the wrong group, & removed from the line, that's fine. I agree that this feature will have the effect of deterring such behaviour in the future."

Another user wrote, "Don't hate the "gate lice" hate the airlines that charge $35 to check a bag, forcing many to schlep large carry-ons, thus ensuring if you DON'T pounce you aren't getting any space."

Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant and etiquette expert, supported American Airlines' initiative, stating it could promote a smoother boarding experience.