Amazon Driver In US Bitten By ''Highly Venomous'' Rattlesnake, In ''Serious Condition''

An Amazon driver is in "very serious condition" after being bitten by a highly venomous rattlesnake while making a delivery, the Guardian reported. The delivery worker was dropping off a package at a home in Palm City, Florida, on Monday night when she was bitten by an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

The snake struck the driver on the back of the leg, just above the knee, as she walked toward the door and placed the package down.

''She immediately became ill and called 911. Dispatchers were able to pinpoint the victim's exact location through cell phone GPS coordinates, and then send help. She was transported to the hospital where she is in very serious condition,'' Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News that the victim was still in serious condition, but that she was also stable.

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, which are highly venomous, are "very common to this area," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. They have been described as the largest venomous snake in North America, with some reaching up to 8ft in length and weighing up to 10lb. These snakes are usually identified by the diamond-shaped pattern along their backs. CBS Miami reported that the rattlesnake has enough venom to kill five people.

After the incident, Amazon spokesperson Branden Baribeau told FOX Weather, ''Our thoughts are with the driver, and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident. Together, with the Delivery Service Partner, we're looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and continue to make sure that drivers understand they should not complete a delivery if they feel unsafe.''

Each year, an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people in the US are bitten by venomous snakes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.