Amazon Driver In US Attempts To Steal Customer's Dog, Fired

An Amazon driver from Georgia, United States, has been fired after he attempted to steal a customer's dog and drive off with it. Terrika Currence, of Henry County, said that the incident happened after a box of products was delivered to her home. Minutes later, her younger daughter noticed that the driver had tried to take their red nose pitbull into his delivery truck, as per a report in the New York Post.

"As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, 'The Amazon guy stole our puppy,'" she told WSB-TV. Ms Currence added that she immediately questioned the driver and began filming the encounter.

As per the clip shared by the outlet, the woman can be seen walking to the driver's vehicle and a girl can be heard saying, "He took our puppy." As soon as Ms Currence opened the back door, she said, "F****** Amazon done took my f****** dog out my f****** yard." She repeatedly said, "Put the f****** dog back." The pet was later seen walking out of the vehicle.

Discussing the soon with the outlet, she said, "As soon as I opened the truck, he has the puppy inside of a bin. I had to grab the puppy and get him off the truck. He was ready to pull off with our dog." Ms Currence added that "he didn't give any explanation" about what he did.

"He literally told me the dog was pretty and that he would love to have a puppy, but I wasn't thinking he was going to take my puppy," she added. "With my daughter, I really have a hard time with her now because now she's in fear that every time a delivery driver comes, they're potentially going to take the puppy," she added.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the driver has been fired and an investigation by Henry County police is ongoing. "We've apologized to the customer and are glad their dog was returned unharmed. The driver involved is no longer delivering for Amazon and we've reached out to law enforcement to assist as they investigate," the representative said.

Ms Currence said that she is relieved knowing that he is not working with the e-commerce giant now. "It gives me relief that he's fired but if he's doing things like that, I'm sure, you know it's in his character. He'll do it again," she told the outlet.