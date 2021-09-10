Amazon.Com To Cut Cost Of COVID-19 PCR Test Kits

Amazon.com said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.

