Jeff Bezos Meets Girlfriend's Sons Over Dinner In New York

After calling it quits with his wife of 25 years, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos met the two sons of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for the first time.

Sanchez, a TV host-turned-helicopter pilot and camerawoman, was pictured with her boys -- Nikko Gonzalez, 18, and Evan Whitesell, 13, - in New York City (NYC) where they caught up with Bezos.

Bezos' lady love Sanchez has her eldest son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez and two children with her former partner, Hollywood power agent Patrick Whitesell.

The Amazon CEO himself shares four children with his ex-wife Mackenzie.

Although Sanchez took her boys to dinner, her youngest child -- daughter Eleanor, 11, -- was not there, but she has already met Bezos.

"We're told that Bezos and Sanchez feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that their romance is out in the open," Hollywood news portal PageSix reported on Thursday.

The duo went public with their relationship on July 14 when they attended the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final together, sitting in plum spots just three rows behind Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple is now splitting time between California, Seattle, and New York City -- where Bezos just snapped up three apartments for $80 million, the report noted.

