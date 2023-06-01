Jeff Bezos, Fiancee Rent Kenny G's House For $600,000: Report

Ms Sanchez began dating the Amazon CEO in 2018.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez have taken the Malibu house of American saxophonist Kenny G on rent and are paying roughly $600,000 (Rs 4.9 crore) for it, as per a report in TMZ. Mr Bezos and Ms Sanchez are furnishing the property as per their liking as the mansion, which has a 3,500 square foot guesthouse, spacious backyard, pool, screening room and recording studio, was provided to them in a semi-furnished state. The two have been renting the oceanfront home since March this year.

They will remain there till construction on their Beverley Hill mansion is completed, the outlet further said.

As per New York Post, the Grammy-winning musician spent $12.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 5,400 square foot Cape Cod-style home on Grayfox Street. In the year 2000, Kenny G bought the neighbouring property, which was roughly 1.06 acres and constructed a 3,500-square-foot retreat, which was finished in 2006. The property's construction cost him about $3 million.

The couple got engaged after the Amazon boss proposed to the Emmy-winning journalist on board his $500 million superyacht. The couple celebrated their engagement in style at La Petite Maison, a Mediterranean restaurant located on Palm Beach in Cannes on May 22.

They had some pricey wine, exquisite food, and music, as per People Magazine. They also ordered zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and a $4,285 (Rs 3,54,303) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a type of red Burgundy wine. They were accompanied by Jeff Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore. The group sat under a vine-covered gazebo that came with a spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Ms Sanchez began dating the Amazon CEO in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019, after Mr Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised.

