Watch: Jeff Bezos Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Ms Sanchez met up with Jeff Bezos after spending time with her girlfriends.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos threw an intimate birthday dinner for his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez earlier this month. Ms Sanchez took to Instagram to share glimpses from the birthday gala.

Ms Sanchez who turned 53 shared a video montage for her followers and expressed her gratitude for all the love she received from her friends and boyfriend.

She captioned the post, "First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreessen (my wonder twin), from the helicopter cake to the poem she wrote, to the most beautiful setting in the world."

The over-the-top party was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kimora Lee Simmons. The cake featured a helicopter and read, "Hottest 25th birthday."

She further added, "It was pure perfection. The room was filled with the most incredible and supportive women, and I am so grateful to call them all friends. Then...my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying. And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart. They truly mean the world to me. I have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday."

Watch the video here:

The video was posted 2 days ago and it has amassed over 1 lakh views and several comments. Jeff Bezos also commented on the video with a heart. Influencer Jay Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday @laurenwsanchez hope you have a phenomenal year ahead!"

Another user wrote, "What a Bday!!! Love you!! Happy Birthday Month!!!!"