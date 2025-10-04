Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Calls AI Boom 'Kind Of Industrial Bubble': 'This Is Real'

Amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) across the globe, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has claimed that there is an 'industrial bubble', but the technology is 'real' and will bring big benefits to society. He stressed that AI will “change every industry,” calling it a once-in-a-generation technological shift.

"This is kind of an industrial bubble as opposed to financial bubbles," said Bezos at the Italian Tech Week 2025 in Turin, Italy.

He further explained the difference between an industrial and banking bubble: "The banking bubble, the crisis in the banking system, that's just bad, that's like 2008. Those bubbles society wants to avoid. The ones that are industrial are not nearly as bad, they can even be good. Because when the dust settles and you see who are the winners society benefits from those inventions," he said.

"That's what is going to happen here too. This is real. The benefits to society from AI are going to be gigantic."

The term bubble describes a market phase where speculative buying drives up the value of assets, such as company stock, to levels that far exceed their worth. This unsustainable growth inevitably ends with the bubble bursting, as it happened during the dot-com crash in 2000, when inflated internet company valuations collapsed.

Job loss in future

While Bezos takes an optimistic view of the technology, others have warned about the perils of the technology. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that AI could soon wipe out 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years.

He said governments across the world were downplaying the threat when AI's rising use could lead to a significant spike in unemployment numbers.

"We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming. I don't think this is on people's radar," said Mr Amodei.

"Most of them are unaware that this is about to happen. It sounds crazy, and people just don't believe it," he added.

Similarly, Mo Gawdat, who left Google as its chief business officer in 2018, warned that the 'hell' will begin as early as 2027 as AI eliminates white-collar jobs, with no one spared, including software developers, CEOs, and podcasters.