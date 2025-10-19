"Always Felt At Home In India": Iranian Envoy Pens Heartfelt Farewell Note

Iraj Elahi, former Ambassador of Iran in Delhi, concluded his diplomatic mission in India, after which, in a heartfelt farewell note, he said that India and Iran were natural partners.

Elahi said that he was happy to note that during his tenure, Chabahar became operational, which was a key milestone.

"I firmly believe that the natural potentials, cultural affinities, and shared strategic independence of Iran and India make them natural partners. I am pleased that during this tenure, cooperation between our two nations in the strategic port of Chabahar became operational -- a gateway that will soon be connected to Iran's railway network, serving regional growth and the global economy," he said.

"As my diplomatic mission in India comes to an end, I leave this beautiful land with cherished and unforgettable memories. During my stay, I always felt at home among the warm and gracious people of India. I have witnessed firsthand the tireless efforts of the great Indian nation and its government to achieve its rightful global standing -- a goal I am confident India will soon attain," he added.

Elahi appreciated India's rich cultural heritage and lauded India for standing by Iran in times of need.

"Over these years, I have had the privilege of visiting many regions and cities across India, exploring its rich cultural and historical heritage. I deeply felt the enduring bonds of friendship between the great peoples of Iran and India, who have stood by each other through the tides of history," he said.

He then invited Indians to visit Iran and experience their civilizational ties.

"Equally important, significant steps were taken to enhance people-to-people exchanges. I warmly invite all Indian friends to visit Iran, discover its beauty firsthand, and experience the deep historical and cultural ties between our two ancient civilisations," he said.

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further, marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.

