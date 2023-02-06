Alleged Member Of ISIS 'Beatles' To Face Trial In UK On Terror Charges

Aine Davis will go on trial on February 27 at the Old Bailey criminal court in London. (Representational)

An alleged member of the Islamic State (IS) group's "Beatles" kidnap-and-murder cell will face trial in the UK this month on terrorism charges, a judge said on Monday.

Aine Davis is accused of belonging to the notorious group of hostage-takers, who grew up and were radicalised in London.

Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, they were allegedly involved in abducting more than two dozen journalists and relief workers from the United States and other countries.

The group members were nicknamed the "Beatles" by their captives because of their distinctive British accents.

The hostages, some of whom were released after their governments paid ransoms, were from at least 15 countries, including Denmark, France, Japan, Norway, Spain and the United States.

The IS tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading, and released videos of the murders for propaganda purposes.

Davis, 38, will go on trial on February 27 at the Old Bailey criminal court in London, judge Mark Lucraft said on Monday.

He faces two charges related to providing money for terrorist purposes and one of possessing a firearm for a purpose connected to terrorism.

The judge also extended Davis's detention in custody to March 3. It was due to run out on Friday.

Davis did not appear in court and the video link to his prison was not working.

His lawyer, Mark Summers, said he had been able to speak to his client about extending custody.

The lawyer predicted the trial would take less than two weeks.

Davis was arrested in Turkey in 2015 and sentenced to seven and half years for membership of IS in 2017.

He was released in July last year and deported from Turkey the next month. He was then arrested when he arrived at Britain's Luton airport.

In 2014, his wife Amal El-Wahabi became the first person in Britain to be convicted of funding IS jihadists after trying to send 20,000 euros -- worth $25,000 at the time -- to him in Syria.

She was jailed for 28 months and seven days following a trial in which Davis was described as a drug dealer before he went to Syria to fight with IS.

Two of the "Beatles", El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, have received life sentences in the United States.

The fourth in the group, executioner Mohammed Emwazi, was killed by a US drone in Syria in November 2015.

