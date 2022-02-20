All Signs Suggest Russia Planning Full-Fledged Ukraine Attack: NATO Chief

Ukraine-Russia: We agree the risk of an attack is very high, said the NATO chief. (Representational)

The signals coming out of Russia suggest that Moscow is readying for a "full-fledged attack" on Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Saturday, echoing US warnings of an imminent invasion.

"Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high."

