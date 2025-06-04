All-Party Delegation Led By Shashi Tharoor Arrives In US

The all-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, arrived here on Tuesday for meetings with US officials, lawmakers and policy experts as part of the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor.

The delegation, which arrived from India in New York on May 24, had travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before arriving in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for the last leg of the tour.

The delegation will meet lawmakers, policy experts and think tanks and highlight Pakistan's links to terrorism and convey India's resolve against it.

The delegation, led by Mr Tharoor, includes Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and India's former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu. PTI YAS AMJ AMJ AMJ

