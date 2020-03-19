'All In This Together': Harry, Meghan's Message Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Harry and Meghan shared a message on the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced an initiative to help people cope with the stress of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a message posted on Instagram Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that in the coming days, they would share "information and resources" from trusted experts to help people learn about "measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy".

The couple also hailed the efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic "as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

"We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being," read the message from Harry and Meghan, who are believed to have returned to Canada after wrapping up their final duties as official members of the British royal family.

They added that they would also focus on inspiring stories that have emerged out of the crisis.

"We are all in this together," they said in conclusion to their post. "As a global community we can support each other through this process - and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us."

The post from their 'Sussex Royal' Instagram account has garnered more than 2.8 lakh 'likes' and over 13,000 comments.

"Very inspiring. Thanks," wrote one person in the comments section. "Thank you Duke and Duchess for your inspiring, kind and thoughtful words," said another.

Some also criticised the post. "Pay for your own security, this money is desperately needed for our hospitals!" one commenter wrote, referring to reports that British taxpayers would fund the bill for the couple's security in Canada. "The money being spent on your security, could do a lot of good here, back in the UK. I guess this Instagram post will have to do," another said.

In a shock announcement at the beginning of the year, Harry and Meghan had said they would step back as senior members of the royal family and divide their time between UK and North America. When the details of the couple's departure were finalised, the Queen issued a statement saying Harry, Meghan and great-grandson Archie "will always be much loved members of my family".