The chief of mercenary group Wagner said on Saturday that his 25,000-strong force was "ready to die" as he vowed to topple Russia's military leadership.

"All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message. "We are dying for the Russian people."

