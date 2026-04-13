Ali Khamenei To Ali Larijani: List Of Key Iranian Leaders Killed In US-Israeli Strikes

The US and Israel have killed at least 39 senior Iranian officials and military commanders in a series of coordinated strikes since they launched their war on Tehran on February 28.

Among those killed are key members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence agencies, and high-level decision-making bodies.

Key figures include Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, top security official Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, and security advisor Ali Shamkhani—all assassinated in the last 45 days.

Iranian Leaders Killed In US-Israel Strikes:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Highest constitutional authority of Iran

Photo Credit: AFP

Ali Larijani: Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

Photo Credit: Reuters

Gholamreza Rezaeian: Head of Iran's Police Intelligence Organisation

Esmail Khatib: Iran's Minister of Intelligence and Head of Intelligence Community Coordination Council

Alireza Lotfi: Deputy head of Iran's Police Intelligence Organisation

Ali Shamkhani: Secretary of the Defence Council and also a political advisor to Ali Khamenei.

Mohammad Bagheri: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and a longtime commander of the IRGC

Abdolrahim Mousavi: Iran's army chief

Mehdi Rabbani: Deputy for Operations at the Armed Forces General Staff

Bahram Hosseini Motlagh: Deputy for Operations at the Armed Forces General Staff.

Mohsen Darrebaghi: Deputy for logistics and support

Asadollah Badfar: Head of the Basij at the Armed Forces General Staff

Gholamali Rashid: Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central headquarters

Ali Shadmani: Senior IRGC commander in Hamedan Province

Saleh Asadi: Head of intelligence at Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.

Hossein Salami: Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC

Mohammad Pakpour: Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC

Masoud Shanei: Chief of staff to the IRGC commander

Amir Ali Hajizadeh: Head of IRGC Aerospace Force

Davoud Sheikhian: Senior commander in the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Esmail Dehghan: Senior IRGC Aerospace Force commander

Alireza Tangsiri: Commander of the IRGC Navy

Saeed Izadi: Head of Palestinian affairs in the Quds Force

Davoud Alizadeh: Senior IRGC official in Lebanon

Abuzar Mohammadi: Missile unit commander

Gholamreza Soleimani: Head of the Basij paramilitary force

Qasem Qoreishi: Deputy head of the Basij

Akbar Ghaffari: Deputy Intelligence Minister

Yahya Hosseini Panjaki: Deputy intelligence minister

Javad Pourhossein: Head of foreign intelligence

Mohammad Kazemi: Head of IRGC intelligence

Majid Khademi: Head of IRGC intelligence after Kazemi

Hassan Mohaqeq: Deputy IRGC intelligence chief

Aziz Nasirzadeh: Iran's defence minister

Hossein Jabal-Amelian: Head of a key defence research body

Reza Mozaffari-Nia: Former SPND head

Mohammad Shirazi: Head of the Supreme Leader's military office

Akbar Ebrahimzadeh: Deputy in Khamenei's military office

Abolghasem Babaian: Head of the Supreme Leader's military office