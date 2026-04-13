Ali Khamenei To Ali Larijani: List Of Key Iranian Leaders Killed In US-Israeli Strikes

The US and Israel have killed at least 39 senior Iranian officials and military commanders in a series of coordinated strikes since they launched their war on Tehran on February 28.
Among those killed are key members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence agencies, and high-level decision-making bodies.
Key figures include Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, top security official Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, and security advisor Ali Shamkhani—all assassinated in the last 45 days.
Iranian Leaders Killed In US-Israel Strikes:
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Highest constitutional authority of Iran
Ali Larijani: Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council
Gholamreza Rezaeian: Head of Iran's Police Intelligence Organisation
Esmail Khatib: Iran's Minister of Intelligence and Head of Intelligence Community Coordination Council
Alireza Lotfi: Deputy head of Iran's Police Intelligence Organisation
Ali Shamkhani: Secretary of the Defence Council and also a political advisor to Ali Khamenei.
Mohammad Bagheri: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and a longtime commander of the IRGC
Abdolrahim Mousavi: Iran's army chief
Mehdi Rabbani: Deputy for Operations at the Armed Forces General Staff
Bahram Hosseini Motlagh: Deputy for Operations at the Armed Forces General Staff.
Mohsen Darrebaghi: Deputy for logistics and support
Asadollah Badfar: Head of the Basij at the Armed Forces General Staff
Gholamali Rashid: Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central headquarters
Ali Shadmani: Senior IRGC commander in Hamedan Province
Saleh Asadi: Head of intelligence at Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.
Hossein Salami: Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC
Mohammad Pakpour: Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC
Masoud Shanei: Chief of staff to the IRGC commander
Amir Ali Hajizadeh: Head of IRGC Aerospace Force
Davoud Sheikhian: Senior commander in the IRGC Aerospace Force.
Esmail Dehghan: Senior IRGC Aerospace Force commander
Alireza Tangsiri: Commander of the IRGC Navy
Saeed Izadi: Head of Palestinian affairs in the Quds Force
Davoud Alizadeh: Senior IRGC official in Lebanon
Abuzar Mohammadi: Missile unit commander
Gholamreza Soleimani: Head of the Basij paramilitary force
Qasem Qoreishi: Deputy head of the Basij
Akbar Ghaffari: Deputy Intelligence Minister
Yahya Hosseini Panjaki: Deputy intelligence minister
Javad Pourhossein: Head of foreign intelligence
Mohammad Kazemi: Head of IRGC intelligence
Majid Khademi: Head of IRGC intelligence after Kazemi
Hassan Mohaqeq: Deputy IRGC intelligence chief
Aziz Nasirzadeh: Iran's defence minister
Hossein Jabal-Amelian: Head of a key defence research body
Reza Mozaffari-Nia: Former SPND head
Mohammad Shirazi: Head of the Supreme Leader's military office
Akbar Ebrahimzadeh: Deputy in Khamenei's military office
Abolghasem Babaian: Head of the Supreme Leader's military office
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