Alabama School's 'Teacher Of The Year' Faces Charges After Assaulting Son In Viral Clip

A former Alabama "Teacher of the Year," Randi Nicole Staples, has been arrested and fired after a horrific video of her allegedly beating her 12-year-old son with a belt was shared on social media by the boy's older brother. Staples, 44, is a former second-grade teacher at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama.

A video, reportedly filmed by another family member inside the home, shows Staples repeatedly hitting her 12-year-old son with a belt, yelling profanities, and at one point, lifting him by his hair. Reports indicate the boy was struck more than 20 times in a short period. The incident reportedly occurred because the boy had not completed his chores.

"I didn't feel like, you know, she should be working at the school or even doing that to my little brothers. You know, she done it to me my whole life, so I'm 24. Something about he wasn't cleaning the kitchen like he was supposed to be, he left, went to the neighbor's house, come back and then it transpired into that," Staple's eldest son, Jackson Staples told Fox 10.

Staples was arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child under the age of 18, a felony offence. She has since entered a plea of not guilty. Although the incident happened off-campus, Cottage Hill Christian Academy immediately placed Staples on administrative leave, launched an investigation, and subsequently terminated her employment.

"Cottage Hill Christian Academy is committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and Christ-centered environment for all students. This commitment guides every action our school takes regarding student welfare and staff conduct."

Jackson Staples said that his younger brothers are currently staying with their aunt in Baldwin County. Nicole is set to appear in court on Friday for a formal bond hearing related to a child abuse case.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch described the actions as "repulsive" and "way beyond any form of discipline."

"I mean I'm all about disciplining a child if you have problems with them, you know, if that involves a spanking, you know, everybody disciplines their children different ways, but that was way above and beyond any form of discipline.The fact that another person in the home felt the need to video…that is somewhat telling," he said.