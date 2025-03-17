Ajit Doval Hosts Global Spy Chiefs At Top Delhi Meet, Five Eyes Members Join

In a major step for cooperation on global security, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers of several countries including three members of the Five Eyes alliance have gathered in New Delhi. Besides key meetings, the intel chiefs will attend The Raisina Dialogue - a multilateral conference organised by the Observer Research Foundation and India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Five Eyes is an international intelligence alliance comprising the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The alliance originally evolved from a secret World War II partnership between cypher and code breaking teams from Britain and the United States.

Three of the Five Eyes members - US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, UK's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell and New Zealand's intelligence chief Andrew Hampton - are in New Delhi for the three-day summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is also in New Delhi and will be the chief guest at the global conference.

During their visit, the global intelligence chiefs also attended a top strategy conference organised by the National Security Council Secretariat, where they were hosted by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. R&AW chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau or IB chief Tapan Deka were also present at the top-level meeting.

The meeting, organised by India, shows New Delhi's growing global role in strategic and security matters. It also assumes significance amid concerns of radicalisation and rise of extremist elements in Canada by 'Khalistani' separatist groups.

THE RAISINA DIALOGUE

The intelligence chief are also attending The Raisina Dialogue, which is seeing a participation and attendance from more than 120 countries who have sent Heads of States, Heads of Governments, spy chiefs, top ministers, military commanders, tech bosses, industry leaders, research analysts, scholars, think tank chiefs, and experts on matters of strategy and geopolitics.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the theme for the 2025 Raisina Dialogue will be 'Kalachakra - People, Peace, And Planet'. The global multilateral conference, which will be held over three days, will have six main themes:

Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, and How Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies, and Absences Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains, and the Exchange Rate Addiction The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development With a New Plan Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, and Leadership

2025 will mark the 10th Edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

