Airbus Takes 1.3 Billion Euros Charge On A400M Military Plane

Airbus on Thursday took a new 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) hit on its A400M military transport plane, lifting charges on Europe's troubled defence project above 8 billion euros and clouding higher-than-expected underlying profits.Europe's largest aerospace group posted adjusted 2017 operating profit of 4.253 billion euros on revenues of 66.767 billion euros and predicted a 20 percent rise in the widely watched core profit item.Analysts were on average expecting adjusted 2017 operating profits of 3.996 billion euros and revenues of 67.343 billion, according to a poll conducted for Reuters.The A400M charge comes after Airbus last week reached a provisional agreement with seven European NATO buyer nations over further delays in deliveries for the new troop carrier.Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a results statement that the deal would "significantly reduce the remaining programme risks".Airbus announced an 11 percent dividend hike.It also reaffirmed a target of around 800 jetliner deliveries for 2018, subject to the performance of its engine manufacturers.Airbus is in the midst of a switchover on its best-selling A320 family to an upgraded model with new engines, but has been beset by delays in engine supplies mainly from Pratt & Whitney.The impact of a new problem discovered with those engines a week ago is "under assessment," Airbus said."The A320neo ramp-up remains challenging and requires that the engine suppliers deliver in line with commitments," it added.The planemaker, which competes with Boeing, reported "good progress" on production of the new A350 wide-body jet and reiterated plans to reach output of 10 a month by end-year.Airbus also said it had reached agreement with European credit agencies that will allow Airbus to apply for export credits on a case by case basis.The funding was suspended in 2016 when Airbus was reported to have made misleading applications, triggering a corruption probe.However, Airbus took a 117 million euro fourth-quarter charge following a settlement with German prosecutors over a corruption case linked to a fighter sale to Austria, including some 35 million euros of ongoing legal costs.