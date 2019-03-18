AirAsia CEO Quits Facebook After Live-Streaming Of New Zealand Shooting

Tony Fernandes is the co-owner of English soccer club Queens Park Rangers.

AirAsia Group Bhd Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes closed his Facebook account, saying the live streaming of the mass shooting in New Zealand on the platform was too much for him.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Fernandes said Facebook Inc. could have done more and that his Facebook account had 670,000 followers.

He said earlier he may shut his Twitter page, citing "hate" being transmitted on social media. Fernandes' Twitter account has about 1.29 million followers and he has tweeted more than 20,300 times since joining in 2008, often commenting on the performance of his companies, including one of Asia's biggest discount carriers, and sports teams including a soccer team he owns a stake in.

Fernandes is the co-owner of English soccer club Queens Park Rangers and is among business executives well known for having a social media presence. In 2014, he took to tweeting after an AirAsia flight crashed in Indonesia with 162 people on board, seeking to communicate to the public about the incident.

Among Fernandes Twitter posts about shutting his Facebook account, he included a comment suggesting he'll remain on Twitter: "But on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on."

