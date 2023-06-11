Air Slide Opens Inside The Plane In US Flight, Injures Crew

The Los Angeles-bound passengers were provided with another flight from Utah.

A Delta flight from New York to Los Angeles made an emergency in Utah due to technical issues, as per a report in the New York Post. Further, an air slide unexpectedly deployed inside the plane after it landed and injured a crew member. The crew member was later rushed to the hospital.

The plane was flying with 168 people on board when the captain indicated that they would have to land in Salt Lake City due to technical difficulties. According to the captain, the temperature instrument in the backup system, which was required for icing conditions, was malfunctioning.

As per the outlet, the Delta flight left New York at 7 am and landed in Utah where passengers were asked to deplane. After a few hours and technical maintenance, the plane was set to take off again in the afternoon around 1 pm Utah time. When passengers reboarded the plane and were set to depart, an inflatable air slide at the back of the plane accidentally opened while the aircraft was still at the gate. A crew member was injured in the process and was later sent to a hospital. The employee was later discharged after all required check-ups.

A passenger said the crew had armed a rear door and that the air slide unintentionally opened, forcing a panel out of the door and striking the crew member "like an airbag" of a car. Another passenger described the slide as "exploding" inside the aircraft. As per NYP, the slide was mistakenly launched by the catering staff of the aircraft and struck the crew member in the head.

The airlines, in a statement to NYP, said, "Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue. While on the ground, the same aircraft's slide was deployed by accident. In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they have been re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologize for the delay to their travelling plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

