Air India, Other Airlines Resume Services To London Heathrow

Air India on Saturday said it has recommenced flights to and from the London Heathrow airport, which had witnessed operational disruptions due to a power outage.

From the national capital, apart from Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways also operated their scheduled flights to London Heathrow (LHR).

Travel plans of thousands of passengers who were scheduled to fly to LHR, including from Indian cities, were disrupted on Friday due to the cancellation of flights, as operations were suspended following the power outage.

"Our operations to and from London Heathrow (LHR) have recommenced after the disruption at the airport yesterday due to a power outage," Air India said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Air India, flight AI111 was on schedule and other flights, to and from London, are expected to operate as per schedule.

"Flight AI161 of 21 March, which was diverted to Frankfurt, is expected to leave Frankfurt at 14:05 pm local time," the statement said.

An official said Air India, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated their flights to LHR on Saturday morning, and another Air India flight is scheduled to depart in the afternoon.

Delhi Airport has six daily flights connecting with LHR.

British Airways has eight flights per day between India and LHR, including three from Mumbai and two from Delhi. Virgin Atlantic has five daily flights to LHR from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Air India has six daily flights to LHR.

In a statement, British Airways said it was planning to operate as many flights as possible to and from LHR Heathrow on Saturday, but to recover an operation of our size after such a significant incident is extremely complex.

"We expect around 85 per cent of our Saturday Heathrow schedule to run, but it is likely that all travelling customers will experience delays as we continue to navigate the challenges posed by Friday's power outage at the airport," the statement said.

In a series of posts on X, LHR airport on Saturday said flights have resumed and "we are open and fully operational".

Teams across the airport continue to do everything they can do to support passengers impacted by yesterday's outage at an off airport substation, it said.

