Air Canada Flight Cancelled After Crew Member's Meltdown Over Passenger's Blanket Request

An Air Canada flight from Morocco to Montreal was cancelled on Friday morning following an altercation between a passenger and a flight attendant. According to the New York Post, the argument occurred when a passenger requested a blanket due to excessive air conditioning, which enraged the flight attendant. She yelled at the passenger, called the police, and asked the passenger to disembark.

The flight attendant was heard shouting in French, ''You will behave or we will get off! I'll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?''

When a passenger asked the flight attendant to call the captain, she refused and said, ''I don't want any bullying against my crew.'' She then stormed up the aisle, turned around and shouted, ''Everyone behaves! Be quiet … or you're getting off.''

In support of the passenger, other passengers onboard also left the flight, leading to the cancellation. Flight radar data shows that flight AC73 was taxiing to the runway before returning to the terminal.

Stress levels are quite high in the sky these days : An Air Canada flight from Casablanca (CMN) to Montreal (YUL) was canceled due to the inappropriate behavior of a flight attendant on July 26, 2024.



The Airbus A330-343 aircraft (C-GHLM) did the taxi aiming a departure while… pic.twitter.com/h3s4fbGF5A — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 27, 2024

Air Canada confirmed that the flight was cancelled, with a different crew brought in to take the passengers to their destination on Sunday. The airline stated that they are taking the incident seriously and will take appropriate action. They also apologised to their customers and offered compensation for the inconvenience.

A representative for Air Canada added, ''We take this issue extremely seriously. It is being reviewed, and we will take the right action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada.''