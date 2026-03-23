"Stop, Stop, Stop": Air Traffic To Truck Before New York Plane Crash

"Stop, stop, stop" is what the air traffic controller told the truck driver seconds before it reportedly crashed into an Air Canada Express plane at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday.

In an audio clip going viral on social media, the controller was heard saying that "Truck 1 and company LaGuardia Tower are requesting to cross 4 at Delta".

"Truck 1 and company crossing 4," the officer is then heard saying.

He then asked, "Frontier 4195 to stop there please".

"Stop, stop stop. Truck 1, stop, stop, stop. Stop Truck 1 stop!" the officer can be heard shouting in panic.

#UPDATE: Listen as you can hear panic as air traffic controllers try to divert everyone away from LaGuardia after a jet had collided with a fire truck numerous injuries and now Fatalities are being reported pic.twitter.com/sU7OjwB2ol — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 23, 2026

NDTV could not immediately verify the audio.

According to reports, truck was a fire vehicle and was trying to cross the runway to get to a United Airlines flight.

The United 737 Max declared an emergency on the ground and reportedly requested fire trucks due to a strange odour that was making the flight attendants ill.

Air Canada Express Plane Was Carrying Over 100 Passengers

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, was reportedly carrying more than 100 passengers. Officials said the plane and the vehicle collided on runway four.

The plane struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kmph) at 11:38 pm (local time), according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

Multiple images and videos on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft on a wet runway.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT.

New York's emergency management authority warned people to "expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays & emergency personnel" near the major transport hub in the borough of Queens.

"Use alternate routes," it said on X.

LaGuardia had already been suffering from flight disruptions due to poor weather, the airport said on X on Sunday.