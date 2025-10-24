AI-Powered Traffic System To Transform Driving In Dubai By 2028

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to implement V2X, a smart traffic management network. It connects traffic signals directly to vehicles. The system, a part of the Emirate's Smart Connected Vehicles project, will deliver real-time road data to drivers through their dashboards.

The V2X network is scheduled for deployment across about 620 intersections between 2027 and 2028. It will send updates such as signal countdowns, optimal crossing speeds, and accident alerts. The aim is to ease congestion, improve safety, and make traffic efficient across the city.

According to a report in Gulf News, RTA officials said discussions are already underway with car manufacturers to equip upcoming vehicle models with built-in connectivity. For existing vehicles, the feature will be accessible through add-on devices or applications like CarPlay and Android Auto. This integration will enable drivers to access live traffic updates without having to use their mobile phones.

AI At Its Core

Engineer Salahuddin Al Marzooqi, director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA's Traffic and Roads Department, said the V2X system would form a core component of Dubai's future traffic signal operations. Integrated into the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre (DITSC), the network will use artificial intelligence to fine-tune signal timings and manage traffic flow more efficiently, according to the Gulf News report.

The system supports multi-modal mobility through ITS-C interactive technology, which enables data exchange between vehicles and infrastructure, he said. Built on digital twin technology, the platform can simulate different traffic scenarios, analyse intersections and test solutions before implementing them in real-world conditions.

Safer Roads Through Connected Infrastructure

The V2X system will provide drivers with detailed real-time information on traffic lights, congestion levels, diversions and road closures. Future updates will introduce vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, allowing cars to share warnings about upcoming obstacles or slow-moving traffic.

Al Marzooqi said the initiative aims to minimise driver distraction by displaying all vital traffic updates directly on the vehicle's dashboard, thus improving safety and helping to prevent accidents.

Smarter Signals By 2028

Dubai currently has 620 signalised intersections, and all of them will be incorporated into the new central network. Using AI-driven cameras and advanced analytics, the system will monitor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in real time, ensuring swift responses to changing traffic conditions.

The project's infrastructure is expected to be ready within two years, followed by integration and pilot testing before full rollout between 2027 and 2028. Once complete, the system is expected to position Dubai among the world's most advanced cities in intelligent traffic management.