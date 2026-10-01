AI Agents Tried To Hack Canadian Government Website: Report

AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, an AI research firm said on Wednesday.

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said in a blog post.

Transluce said it disclosed the attack to the Canadian government on Monday.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in a statement on Tuesday it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity.

"There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time," Canadian officials said.

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