Macron Backs Canada As EU Associate Member Amid US Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday backed a proposal for Canada to become the European Union's first associate member as he and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney moved to deepen strategic ties spanning space, defense, energy, and business.

The leaders met in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French territory just off Newfoundland's coast where France and Canada are separated by only a few kilometers (miles) -- a striking setting for Canada's accelerating turn toward Europe as relations with the United States deteriorate.

"We are very much in favor of that agenda of closer ties with the European Union, as an associate member of the Union, as the president said, and as a full-fledged member of the European community," Macron said in French while standing alongside Carney.

"Only a few kilometers separate Canada and France at their closest point. Our values are even closer," Carney said in French.

Carney said the countries will task their space agencies and defense ministries to develop and share infrastructure, including launch systems and ground-based reception facilities. They also agreed to expand cooperation in energy, telecommunications, climate resilience and economic development.

Macron's endorsement comes days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed making Canada the EU's first associate member. Carney embraced the prospect and has argued that deeper ties with Europe would give Canada more alternatives and make it less vulnerable to economic coercion by any single country.

Trump's tariffs, demands for economic concessions and repeated talk of making Canada the 51st US state have accelerated that turn toward Europe.

Trump also recently posted a map on social media draping the U.S. flag across all of North America, including Canada and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

Macron welcomed Carney on Sunday at the airport in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the French territory of about 5,800 people just off Newfoundland's coast.

Macron also said that Sunday's talks are part of broader efforts to help France secure oil and gas supplies as the Iran war disrupts global energy markets and raises fears of higher prices for fuel and other essentials.

"Canada is a country with significant resources of critical minerals and rare earths. It is also a major oil and natural gas producer," Macron said. "What we want to do is conclude agreements to secure more liquefied natural gas that can be shipped to Europe's Atlantic coast."

The leaders discussed aerospace, energy, critical minerals and advanced technologies such as quantum computing, satellites and supercomputing, Carney's office said in a statement.

Carney returned to Ottawa later Sunday to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for talks on defense, Arctic security, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies before heading to New York on Monday for the UN General Assembly.

At a joint news conference with Store, Carney rejected the idea that deeper ties with European allies should be seen as hostile to the United States, saying Canada is a better partner when it is "more independent or more resilient" and has stronger relationships around the world.

Sunday's meeting also follows Trump's announcement of a deal on Greenland that would expand the U.S. military presence there while keeping the island under Danish control. The agreement followed months of threats by Trump to seize the semiautonomous territory of a NATO ally.

Macron welcomed the agreement Saturday.

"Danish sovereignty is being respected, international law is being respected," he said. "Anything that helps ease tensions is a good thing."